Bank of America temporarily closes some Las Vegas banks due to staffing shortages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bank of America has temporarily closed some of their banks across Las Vegas due to staffing shortages, according to a statement from the company.

Bank of America says it expects to reopen all the closed financial centers “soon.”

8 News Now has received multiple calls from viewers regarding the closures across the valley. While some locations are temporarily closed, Bank of America says they have full service ATMs onsite for customers to perform transactions.

According to its website, the financial centers that are temporarily closed include:

Bermuda/Windmill: 505 E Windmill Lane STE 1E

Paradise Valley: 1077 E Sahara Avenue

Tropicana/Decatur: 4800 W Tropicana Avenue

Plaza: 300 S 4th Street

Silverado/Bermuda: 410 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard

Craig/Rancho: 4361 N Rancho Drive

Southern Highlands: 4840 W Cactus Avenue

Airport Center: 6035 S Eastern Avenue

South Rainbow: 7280 S Rainbow Boulevard

University: 4795 S Maryland Parkway

Farm/Durango: 8450 W Farm Road

Tropicana/Ft. Apache: 4910 S Fort Apache Road

Ft. Apache/Sahara: 2451 S Fort Apache Road

Below is a statement from Bank of America:

“We have temporarily closed some of our financial centers due to brief staffing shortages, and expect to re-open them soon. Throughout this time, we have been balancing the need to stay open to provide access for our clients while prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and clients. As such, there have been times that we have decided to temporarily close some sites on occasion as we operate with an abundance of caution. So, for example, this may happen when more employees find themselves needing to take time off unexpectedly to care for family members during these times and we may not have enough staff to sufficiently maintain onsite services. When this happens, we work to ensure that the full service ATMs onsite are regularly restocked so that customers can still transact for the most common needs, along with mobile and online banking, and of course clients can visit other nearby financial centers. Clients are encouraged to check their Bank of America mobile app for the most up-to-date list of operating hours and temporary closures.” Bank of America spokesperson

Bank of America is one bank where people can access their unemployment money.

To be clear, while some locations are closed, Bank of America customers can still access money through online banking, ATMs or other locations that remain open.

