Bank of America problems continue for some out-of-work Nevadans

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES – 2020/02/17: Bank of America logo seen in Lower Manhattan. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Questions and concerns continue when it comes to fraud-related unemployment issues.

Many are still having problems with their Bank of America-issued accounts, and others are still struggling through problems with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

Some people say they are having a hard time getting account reopened, while others say it is hard getting the stolen money back months after it was taken out.

“I just received a letter in the mail from them,” said LeAndrea Vaughn, who filed a fraud complaint.

Vaughn first noticed money taken from her account in November. She got her account reopened recently, but never received the $400 back she says was stolen.

“It says they completed a review about the above referenced claim and have determined no error has occurred in this instance … we now consider your claim resolved,” she said.

Vaughn says the money was taken from an ATM she was never at.

“I never spoke to anyone from Bank of America or any investigative unit,” Vaughn said.

We reached out to Bank of America to see if people can dispute the decisions.

The tell us you can call the number on the back of your card to get the fraud claim looked at again and to get more information.

Richard Swayze is still waiting for benefits.

“As of right now, I have no problems with Bank of America,” Swayze said. “It is on the DETR side now.”

After filing a fraud complaint through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Swayze actually got his stolen money back and his account reopened, but never received his unemployment benefits he missed during that time.

Now he has another issue.

“I have this BPC ID notification on my web site stating it has been suspended pending resolution,” Swayze said.

He’s already missed two more payments and now is left scratching his head.

“I do not know if DETR has to verify, or if they are verifying Bank of America sent all the funds back … what the deal is.”

I did reach out to DETR to get some clarification on the window that Swayze is getting. He says he is noticing others in the same boat.

I’ll update the information when I get some answers.