LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Students at a northwest Las Vegas area high school are preparing to leave for summer break on a sour note after someone stole their band trailer.

At Shadow Ridge High School on Tuesday, there were still remnants of the crime, including a broken lock. Students raised more than $30,000 to purchase the trailer last summer.

“We’ve had countless parents that came in and volunteered their time, their stuff to help us get this trailer, and to just have it stolen is just heartbreaking,” Nicole Hubble said.

Hubble is known as the “band mom” at Shadow Ridge, and she is one of the parents who put her blood, sweat, and tears into helping Shadow Ridge’s Thundering Herd get the trailer.

Several parents and students spent last summer selling fireworks for the band program, raising more than $30,000.

Hubble said the theft happened between Friday night and Monday morning. Luckily, most of the band equipment was taken out of the trailer, since band season already ended.

“The most important thing that’s in there, and it’s not of value, but this year’s seniors being the first seniors got to actually sign the trailer. And in each year, the next seniors will sign the trailer,” Hubble said.

The license plate on the trailer is 81776 and it has two CCSD stickers labeled Unit 8229.

Before the trailer, Hubble said the band rented a U-Haul truck for two days. But purchasing one gave the students pride.

Yet, there’s not a mountain high enough, a valley low enough, or a river wide enough to keep Hubble and the band from finding it.

“I’ve got to get the trailer back. I’ve got to get these kids feeling positive about this and not let these people win. Not let the bad guys win,” Hubble said.

The Shadow Ridge band students will again sell fireworks from June 28 to July 4 at the Smith’s parking lot located at Ann and Decatur, as part of their fundraiser.