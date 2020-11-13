Band students show their talent with virtual fall concert in ‘What’s Cool at School’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 may be keeping students at home, but the fall concert continues for nearly 200 Las Vegas Academy band students virtually.

Band students recorded video of themselves playing their parts for the concert from home.

“I think I recorded in the living room,” said Madison Willacey, a senior at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

“It’s a very detailed two-month process from beginning to end,” said John Seaton, director of bands for the Magnet high school.

The process was a labor of love, with editing, distributing music, rehearsing over Google Meet and students playing from nearly 200 locations.

“I had a few students respond that they had kind of forgotten about concerts just cause it’s been so long,” Seaton said.

“People can be reminded we’re still trying, and we’re still here, and we’re doing our best,” said Willacey.

With band introductions, performances, soloists, concert attire, even red curtains, it felt like the real deal. Proud parents, siblings, staff, and friends logged on for the experience.

“We even had some send in pictures of family members, or watching together on the couch and pointing at themselves in the video,” Seaton said.

“It was really awesome just to see everyone put in that work,” Willacey added.

“It was just a complete elation, just proof that the students are still making music, Proof that people are still interested in them watching music,” Seaton said.

Pandemic aside, music will still be taught, shared, and loved.

“They’re still able to do their art and they’re still able to present their art to an audience. Just seeing that from so many of them made me a little emotional,” Seaton said.

