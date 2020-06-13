Band-Aid launches bandages for different skin tones

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Band-Aid is launching diversified bandages for different skin tones to “embrace the beauty of diverse sin,” the company announced Thursday.

In an Instagram post, Band-Aid said that they listened to customers and the black community and are “dedicated to inclusivity.”

The statement included a picture of five Band-Aids ranging in color from light to dark.

We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.⁣ ⁣ We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣ ⁣ We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣ ⁣ In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣ ⁣ We can, we must and we will do better.

Historically, the company has sold bandages ranging from clear to medium in color.

Band-Aid also said it will make a donation to Black Lives Matter and stands against racism, violence and injustice.

Its parent company, Johnson and Johnson, pledged $10 million to fight systemic racism and injustice earlier in June.

