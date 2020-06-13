Band-Aid launches bandages for different skin tones

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Band-Aid is launching diversified bandages for different skin tones to “embrace the beauty of diverse sin,” the company announced Thursday.

In an Instagram post, Band-Aid said that they listened to customers and the black community and are “dedicated to inclusivity.”

The statement included a picture of five Band-Aids ranging in color from light to dark.

Historically, the company has sold bandages ranging from clear to medium in color.

Band-Aid also said it will make a donation to Black Lives Matter and stands against racism, violence and injustice.

Its parent company, Johnson and Johnson, pledged $10 million to fight systemic racism and injustice earlier in June.