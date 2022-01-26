Bally’s to rebrand as Horseshoe Las Vegas

The illuminated casinos of the Las Vegas Strip seen from the Eiffel Tower Experience.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bally’s will be undergoing a major transformation in the coming months as it rebrands to become Horseshoe Las Vegas by the summer.

Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday its multi-million dollar renovation will include renovating the exterior of the property, adding new entertainment food and beverage options, and redesigning its casino floor. The design will be in the tradition of the historic Horseshoe Casino.

“Bringing the Horseshoe brand back to life in Las Vegas allows us to celebrate both our history and our future,” said Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. “2022 starts a new era for the Caesars Entertainment empire in Las Vegas, one being heralded by the return of Horseshoe.”

According to the news release, the Horseshoe will hold the World Series of Poker.

“Horseshoe is where it all began for WSOP. It’s always been a brand for gamblers and card players. As we move WSOP to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time, that it will happen at Horseshoe makes it incredibly special,” said Ty Stewart, svp and executive director of the World Series of Poker.

Caesars Entertainment owns Horseshoe properties in other cities. Horseshoe casinos began in 1951 with the first casino owned by the Binion family in downtown Las Vegas.