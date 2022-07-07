LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As Bally’s Las Vegas continues with new developments for its rebrand in the fall of 2022, Caesars Entertainment has announced the ARCADE will be part of the Horseshoe Las Vegas debut.

The ARCADE will occupy the former 7,000-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook space located on the first level of Bally’s near the food court. The ARCADE will offer more than 80 games, from classic arcade favorites to the latest releases.

Aria Group designed the attraction with an interior that draws inspiration from urban night settings featuring a variety of colorful artwork and bright neon lights. The ARCADE will also feature an enhanced and refreshed bar that was formerly in the space.

“We are excited to introduce unique experiences that will resonate with our guests at Horseshoe,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP, and general manager of the property. “The ARCADE will welcome all ages and open the door for a broader audience.”

Caesars Entertainment announced in January 2022 that Bally’s Las Vegas will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation and rebrand as the Horseshoe Las Vegas. The ARCADE is one of the several projects associated with the Horseshoe rebrand and follows the recent addition of Jack Binion’s Steak and the upcoming opening of another restaurant. The property transformation includes a renovated exterior, casino floor, and public areas.

Sports fans can still enjoy sports wagering through the Caesars Sportsbook by Willam Hill app and at the future Caesars Sportsbook, ticket counter coming to Horseshoe Las Vegas.