Bally’s Las Vegas set to open its doors July 23

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment announced Bally’s Las Vegas will reopen its doors July 23 at 10 a.m. CEO Tony Rodio says that reopening this hotel instead of increasing other properties’ occupancy caps will help the company focus on health and safety.

“We continue to see solid customer interest in visiting Las Vegas this summer and, as a result, we are pleased to announce the reopening of Bally’s Las Vegas — gaming, hotel, restaurants and other amenities — on July 23,” said Rodio in a news release.

The following amenities are what will be open to the guests:

  • Blu Pool
  • Burger Brasserie
  • Bucca di Beppo
  • Bally’s Food Court
  • Tequila Taqueria
  • Lobby Bar
  • Sully’s Bar
  • All-new Indigo Lounge
  • Shiver Bar
  • LaVazza

This comes after the earlier reopening of Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s and Paris. Caesars says it will continue to reopen properties in accordance with customer demand.

Other amenities recently reopened include The LINQ Hotel + Experience gaming floor, The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.

For more on Caesars’ health and safety measures click here.

