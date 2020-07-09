Bally’s Las Vegas set to open its doors July 23

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 29: The Paris, Bally’s, and Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casinos are viewed from Caesars Palace on May 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tourism in America’s “Sin City” has, within the past two years, made a significant comeback following the Great Recession, with visitors filling the hotels, restaurants, and casinos […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Caesars Entertainment announced Bally’s Las Vegas will reopen its doors July 23 at 10 a.m. CEO Tony Rodio says that reopening this hotel instead of increasing other properties’ occupancy caps will help the company focus on health and safety.

“We continue to see solid customer interest in visiting Las Vegas this summer and, as a result, we are pleased to announce the reopening of Bally’s Las Vegas — gaming, hotel, restaurants and other amenities — on July 23,” said Rodio in a news release.

The following amenities are what will be open to the guests:

Blu Pool

Burger Brasserie

Bucca di Beppo

Bally’s Food Court

Tequila Taqueria

Lobby Bar

Sully’s Bar

All-new Indigo Lounge

Shiver Bar

LaVazza

This comes after the earlier reopening of Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s and Paris. Caesars says it will continue to reopen properties in accordance with customer demand.

Other amenities recently reopened include The LINQ Hotel + Experience gaming floor, The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.

