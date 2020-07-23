Bally’s Las Vegas reopens following COVID-19 closure, Tropicana opening Sept 1

LAS VEGAS (LAS VEGAS) — Bally’s Las Vegas is welcoming guests back on its property Thursday for the first time in four months.

All restaurants and the pool area will be open and parking fees have been waived at all Caesars properties.

The hotel/casino has been closed since mid-March when Governor Steve Sisolak ordered all gaming properties to close in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Although gaming properties were allowed to reopen on June 4, some delayed their openings.

The Tropicana Hotel and Casino will reopen on Sept. 1. It is one of the last to get back into business in Las Vegas.

Gaming machines will be socially distanced and the valet will be closed but the restaurants, pool and spa will be open. The property is currently taking reservations.