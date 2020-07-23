Bally’s Hotel & Casino reopens with ‘old Vegas’ style celebration

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bally’s gaming and hotel floors are back with COVID-19 protocols in place. You can bet the resort put on a show.

They added a little bit of “old Vegas” flair to their celebration.

At 10 a.m. Thursday morning, the iconic Bally’s Hotel & Casino welcomed its first guests in almost four months.

It’s the latest Caesars Entertainment property that’s slowly reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. The others include Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s and Paris Hotel.

We found close to 50 guests outside waiting for Bally’s to open up its gaming floor.

“I think we’re making history right now. I think this is an iconic moment. There’s been a lot of places that come up and go down on the Strip and Bally’s is still here and it has a huge following so good thing to be a part of,” said Mike and Paula Arbisi, Tourists.

We don’t have pictures of the new experience because our news cameras were not allowed to go inside.

We look up room rates for this weekend though, in case you were wondering.

For Friday, room rates start at $65 dollars a night. The website also says they have complimentary self parking.

No word yet on when the remainder of Caesars properties will reopen. That’s Planet Hollywood, The LINQ, Rio and Cromwell.