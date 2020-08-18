Ballot harvesting threat to election’s integrity cited in request for emergency regulation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Monday submitted an emergency regulation regarding ballot harvesting — identifying the practice as a threat to the integrity of the 2020 election.

The regulation, sent to Gov. Steve Sisolak for approval, would require anyone engaged in collecting ballots to report “their name, the names of the individuals they returned ballots on behalf of, and the location(s) where the ballots were returned.” This information would be sent to the Secretary of State’s office.

SecState Barbara Cegavske requesting emergency regulation requiring so-called ballot harvesters to report their names & other info and affiliation with "corporate, political or advocacy" orgs, to assist in investigating complaints. MORE: https://t.co/B45c8AN675 — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) August 18, 2020

Cegavske said the passage of AB4 during the special session of the Nevada Legislature set up the problem by eliminating the ban on ballot harvesting.

The regulation would also require these individuals, known as ballot harvesters, to list any corporate, political, or advocacy entity with which the individual is associated.

“By having this information, the Secretary of State will be able to properly investigate any illegal activity associated with the practice of ballot harvesting,” Cegavske’s statement said.

“Before Assembly Bill 4, engaging in ballot harvesting was punishable as a felony,” according to the statement. “The severity of the punishment associated with the act of ballot harvesting reflected the Legislature’s longstanding recognition of the threat associated with allowing third parties to handle ballots on behalf of voters. Rather than take a measured approach to address ballot access by expanding the list of people eligible to return a ballot on behalf of a voter, the Legislature removed the ballot harvesting ban completely, turning what was a criminal act into something state law now explicitly allows.”

If Cegavske’s emergency regulation is approved, it would take effect immediately and remains in place for up to 120 days.