2020 primary election ballot drop-off sites opening Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While Clark County voters may return their 2020 primary election ballot to the County Election Department in the regular mail using the postage-paid envelope provided to them, voters may also choose to return their ballot at any one of the drop-off sites opening at various locations beginning Monday, May 11.

Below is a list of the ballot drop-off sites opening Monday and their expected hours of operation. However, these hours may change, and some locations may not be open on every day listed below due to temporary closures related to the coronavirus.

The 2020 Primary Election is being conducted entirely by mail ballot in Clark County in an effort to limit interactions that could spread the coronavirus.

All registered voters will be receiving a mail ballot for this election. Some voters may have already received their mail ballot or will be receiving it soon.

Whoo! The Clark County mail-in ballots come with our snazzy I Voted sticker! #VoteFromHomeNevada pic.twitter.com/H6h4TyoMzd — Sondra Cosgrove (@SondraCosgrove) May 8, 2020

Any voter who does not receive a mail ballot by May 18 should contact the County Election Department at (702) 455-VOTE (8683).

Voters may use the postage-paid envelope they receive with their mail ballot to send their ballot to the Election Department through the regular mail. Or, voters may choose to drop-off their mail ballot at any one of the County’s ballot drop-off sites.

Anyone who registers or updates their information before May 12 will be sent a mail ballot. Remember, due to #Coronoavirus, the @NVSOS is doing the June 9 primary election by mail throughout Nevada including #ClarkCounty.



Learn more at https://t.co/O4UTLOheFN.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/07KJY2XJf0 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 7, 2020

Voters are reminded to make sure they follow all the directions in the ballot, especially the requirement that they sign the outside of the envelope provided. This signature will be used to verify that the ballot was completed by the voter. Ballots received without a signature on the back of the envelope cannot be counted.

More information about the 2020 primary election is available on the County Election Department website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote and at www.MailitinNevada.com.

Residents are encouraged to check their voter registration status to make sure they will be able to vote in the primary election. To check your registration status, enter your personal information in the Registered Voter Services box on the Election Department website.

County residents who are eligible to vote but not yet registered are encouraged to register to vote as soon as possible. Information about voter registration deadlines is available through the Election Department website and the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office website. Online voter registration is available through the Secretary of State’s website. More information about the mail ballot primary election is also available here.