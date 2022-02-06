Balloon release held for former Sierra Vista High School athlete killed in teen DUI crash

Friends and family held a balloon release for 23-year-old Jeffrey Gonales, who was killed last week in the teen DUI crash. (Credit: Matt Cox)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)-– Friends and family held a balloon release for 23-year-old Jeffrey Gonzales, who was killed last week in the teen DUI crash.

Sierra Vista High School had its annual alumni baseball game on Saturday. After the game, they did a memorial balloon release honoring Gonales

Gonzales was a graduate of Sierra Vista High School, where he played on the baseball team.

“He would want nothing more than to be with his old teammates and just having a good time with them,” Matt Cox, a friend of the victim, said. “It’s crazy. You just gotta be safe. There’s always someone to call if you’re not feeling right to drive. We just gotta love everyone, every day, more than yesterday because you never know.”

The crash happened at Windmill and Torrey Pines on Thursday morning in the southwest part of the valley.

Clark County School District police said they attempted to stop the minivan driver for possible drug activity near Sierra Vista High School. Still, the unidentified teen driver sped off instead, running a red light at Windmill Lane and Torrey Pines Drive.

Gonzales lived less than half a mile from the crash site.

The teen driver showed signs of impairment, police said. He was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death charges.

Because he is a juvenile, police have not released his identity.