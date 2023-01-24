LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Auditions are taking place this week in Las Vegas for the Youth in America Grand Prix which is the world’s largest dance competition. Its mission is to develop world-class ballet dancers, from all backgrounds, by providing scholarship auditions.

Aspiring performers will compete in Las Vegas and other cities for a chance to be invited to the finals where they could be among the more than 1,200 dancers offered scholarships to ballet companies around the world.

Artistic Director Quinn Callahan of Rock Dance at the Rock Center talked with Good Day Las Vegas about the opportunities this competition gives students.