LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Once known as the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts, the round showroom at Planet Hollywood is again getting a new name.

It will soon go by the name, Bakkt Theater. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. is a self-described “technology platform that enables partners to unlock crypto and drive loyalty.”

“As today’s customers grow to be increasingly savvier online, we look forward to offering new crypto options to millions of Caesars’ customers,” said Bakkt’s Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Mark Elliot. “We’re thrilled to solidify our relationship with Caesars with the naming of Bakkt Theater and the integration of Bakkt Crypto Rewards into the Caesars Rewards program.”

“We are constantly looking for new and unique ways we can expand the wealth of benefits associated with Caesars Rewards, and it is that consistent push to improve that makes Caesars Rewards best-in-class,” said Megan Rodriguez, Senior Vice President of Loyalty and CRM with Caesars Entertainment. “We look forward to exploring how Bakkt’s crypto offerings will differentiate Caesars Rewards and help us continue to be the leader in this space.”

The original Aladdin Theatre opened on July 2, 1976, with a performance by Neil Diamond.

On June 28, 2012, the auditorium was renamed the “PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.” On Dec. 19, 2013, the venue was renamed “The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino” before changing its name again in February 2018 to Zappos Theater, named after the Las Vegas-based online shoe seller.