Bail set for son of Oklahoma City bomb accomplice in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense lawyer says he expects the son of Oklahoma City bombing accomplice Terry Nichols will post $150,000 bail to be released from jail pending a preliminary hearing in what police say was the gunpoint robbery of a jeweler at a home in suburban Las Vegas.

Attorney Robert Draskovich spoke after a judge in Henderson on Wednesday reduced bail to $150,000 for Joshua Nichols and $95,000 for George Moya pending a May 13 hearing.

The two men are accused of kidnapping and robbing a 67-year-old man of cash, clothing, bracelets and a cellphone.