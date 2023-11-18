LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The RTC bus driver accused of driving under the influence, running a red light, and hitting and killing a bicyclist in the east Las Vegas valley made her initial appearance in court Saturday.

Johnelle Johnson, 46, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, failure to obey traffic control devices, and failure to decrease speed or use due care, records showed.

Johnson’s bail was set at $50,000 and if posted, she will be monitored for alcohol or drug consumption.

On Friday around 2:56 p.m. police responded to the area of East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard in response to a crash.

Police said Johnson was driving the bus when she allegedly entered the intersection on a red light and hit a man riding his bike.

The 33-year-old bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Multiple passengers were on board the bus at the time, however, no injuries were reported, police said.

Johnson showed signs of impairment and failed to do a one-legged stand at the scene, according to police. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and traffic-related charges.

Johnson does not have a prior criminal history.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning.