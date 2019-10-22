Bail set for man accused in killing of Esmeralda Gonzalez

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Forty-five-year-old Christopher Prestipino and 31-year-old Lisa Mort appeared in court Tuesday morning, where Prestipino was charged with murdering 24-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez.

Authorities say Gonzalez, a suspected prostitute, was missing for five months before a tip led police to her body in the desert earlier this month.

During today’s hearing, prosecutors said new tapes of Prestipino and Mort proved the former was a flight risk.

The judge set bail for Prestipino at $500,000. He and Mort are scheduled for another hearing on Oct. 29.

A third suspect, 39-year-old Cassandra Bascones, was arrested over the weekend in Wisconsin. She is being extradited to Nevada.