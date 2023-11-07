LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge set bail at $150,000 for the man accused of fighting with a police officer while naked, stealing a patrol car, and causing a crash that seriously injured two people on Halloween night.

If Clyde Cabulisan, 29, makes bail he is ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device and not consume alcohol or controlled substances.

Cabulisan appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning on nine charges:

2 charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily injury

2 charges of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily injury

2 charges of duty to stop at the scene of an accident

Robbery

Grand larceny of motor vehicle

Battery on a protected person

Cabulisan was arrested after a wild night where he was captured on video naked, physically fighting with a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer near Buffalo Drive and Blue Diamond Road. Cabulisan then allegedly stole the officer’s patrol vehicle and led police on a chase that ended with a crash into another vehicle that injured two people.

The judge set a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 21.