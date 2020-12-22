Bail set at $80K for woman charged in shooting death of 3-year-old son

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge set bail at $80,000 for a woman who faces four felony charges after her 3-year-old son died of a gunshot to the head.

Jasmin Vargas, 25, was holding the gun, and pulled the trigger. She told police she didn’t think the gun was loaded at the time.

A public defender was appointed to represent Vargas on Tuesday morning during a hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Vargas is charged with three counts of child abuse/neglect and one count of disregard for the safety of a person.

Police said Vargas was holding a gun she legally owned and “showing it off to some friends” on Dec. 16 at about 7 p.m. She had taken the gun from her car after talking with friends about the safety of the neighborhood around a friend she was visiting near Charleston Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard.

According to statements during a police interview contained in an arrest report, Vargas pulled the trigger, believing it was not loaded. A bullet struck her son, John Jaffey, in the temple.