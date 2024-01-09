LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County judge set bail at $750,000 Tuesday for the former gang member and suspect in the 1996 killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, who was indicted for murder by a grand jury, was arrested in September and has remained in the Clark County Detention Center since then. The public defenders representing him filed paperwork in December asking the judge to release him on bail.

The public defenders wrote in documents that Davis wasn’t a danger to the community or a flight risk and shouldn’t be denied bail. His lawyers say statements Davis made about Shakur’s murder were for “entertainment” purposes.

Over the years since the killing in Las Vegas, Davis has done interviews and written a book and said he was in the car with the person who shot Shakur in Sept. 1996. Las Vegas Metropolitan police and prosecutors say the shooting stemmed from a gang fight between Shakur’s group and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson. The shooting happened later in the evening when both parties were in separate vehicles near the Las Vegas Strip.

Anderson and the other two people who were in the vehicle with Davis are no longer alive.