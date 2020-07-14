Bail set at $50K for mother accused of violent crash that killed 1-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 23-year-old mother accused of causing the deadly wreck Sunday night that killed her 1-year-old son made her first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

A judge set bail for Lauren Prescia at $50,000. If she makes bail, she will be electronically monitored and will not be allowed to drive or consume alcohol.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards around 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12. According to an arrest report, Prescia was driving 121 mph in a 45 mph zone when she hit a car and rammed into a nearby marquee, which cut the car in half.

Police say her 1-year-old son, identified by family members as Royce Jones, was killed in the crash. Responding officers say Prescia had blood-shot eyes, and she told police she had been drinking.

The state is still waiting for blood results.

A family member identifies the 1-year-old boy killed in the violent Summerlin car crash Sunday night on Rampart near Lake Mead as Royce Jones.

Close friends of Royce’s father tell 8 News Now he and Prescia were both driving on Rampart, heading to his house for a custody exchange. The police report states they were talking to each other while driving separately.

Prescia, who was born and raised in Las Vegas, is facing charges of DUI, reckless driving and abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child.

Her next court date is set for July 20 at 7:30 a.m.