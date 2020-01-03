Bail set at $50K for man accused of beating, kidnapping woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bail was set at $50,000 for 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers who gained national attention when a home surveillance video showed a woman screaming for help as she was beaten and dragged to a car.

Rodgers who is facing charges of kidnapping and domestic violence battery appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Friday morning.

Darnell Rodgers

According to Metro police, Rodgers and the woman are in a relationship and they got into an argument in the car after leaving a party New Year’s Day. Also inside the car was their 1-month-old baby.

The video, which was released by police, shows the woman running toward a home screaming for help and then being attacked.

The judge ordered Rodgers to stay away from the victim.