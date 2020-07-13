Bail set at $50K for former gymnastics coach accused of child sex crimes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge set bail for Terry Gray, a former gymastics coach in Las Vegas, at $50,000 Monday morning.

Gray, 52, made an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court. He is facing multiple counts of lewdness with a minor. He was arrested on Friday.

Gray was a gymnastics coach in Las Vegas between 2009-2015. In 2019, police say Gray was suspended from coaching by USA Gymnastics.

An alleged victim of Gray’s showed up at the court hearing saying she wanted to validate the accusations against Gray. Also, the mother of another alleged victim was in court and said that Gray committed lewd acts with her daughter several years ago.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Gray or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or report it to their website at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

If released, the judge ordered he must have electronic monitoring. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 27.