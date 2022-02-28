LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Meto police officer made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday morning following his robbery arrest.

Officer Caleb Rogers was taken into custody Sunday morning following a reported robbery at the Rio Hotel and Casino sportsbook.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Caleb Rogers appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Feb. 28, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

The judge set bail at $250,000 for Rogers. If he makes bail, he will be placed on high-level monitoring and was ordered to stay away from the Las Vegas Strip.

Rogers is facing the following charges:

Robbery with the use of a deadly weapon

Burglary while in posession of a firearm or deadly weapon

Assault with the use of a deadly weapon

Robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, victim is an older person

The I-Team first reported this story following Roger’s arrest. The I-Team also learned from sources that Rogers could be linked to an armed robbery nearly Aliante and the 215 on Jan. 6 in North Las Vegas and at the Red Rock Casino on Nov. 12, 2021.

It’s believed the crimes were committed when Rogers was off-duty. The president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association told the I-Team Rogers will not be represented by the union.