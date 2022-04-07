LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of stabbing a 4-year-old girl nearly a dozen times made his first appearance in court on Thursday morning.

Alan Wilson, 28, was in Las Vegas Justice Court. His bail is set at $250,000 and he is facing the following charges:

Attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Child abuse with substantial bodily harm and the use of a deadly weapon

Battery with the use of a deadly weapon

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the child, who was stabbed 11 times, survived but had to undergo several life-saving surgeries. Wilson knew the victim.

The stabbing occurred on March 31 at a home near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard and Wilson was arrested the following day.

The judge set a preliminary hearing for April 21.