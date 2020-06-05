Bail set at $1M for man accused of shooting Metro police officer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bail was set at $1 million Friday for Edgar Samaniego who is facing charges, including attempted murder in the shooting of a Metro police officer.

This was Samaniego’s second appearance in court this week after being accused of shooting a 29-year-old Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis on Monday night.

Mickalonis is still hospitalized in critical condition and fighting for his life.

Bail was denied at his earlier appearance on Wednesday. He is facing three charges including attempted murder. According to the judge, the bullet that struck the officer hit his spine and lodged in his face.

Police say Samaniego opened fire while Mikalonis was taking a protester into custody on the Las Vegas Strip.

Wednesday it was revealed that Samaniego was out on bail at the time of shooting because of two pending cases for DUI and possession of a drug without a prescription.

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association said Officer Mikalonis was “recovering after a successful surgery.”