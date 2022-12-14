LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bail was set at $15,000 for Sam Brinton, the former Department of Energy official accused of stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Brinton is facing a felony grand larceny charge.

Former DOE official Sam Brinton (right) appears with his attorney in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (KLAS)

The bail was agreed on by attorneys representing the Clark County District Attorney’s Office and 35-year-old Brinton during a Wednesday morning court appearance in Las Vegas.

According to Brinton’s attorney, Brinton, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns “they” and “them,” would turn themselves in following the court appearance.

Brinton would not comment on the case.

A surveillance image of Sam Brinton inside Harry Reid International Airport on July 9, 2022, as provided in the warrant for his arrest. (KLAS)

The arrest report said Brinton was caught on camera in July taking luggage belonging to another person. The woman who reported the luggage stolen said her stolen property was valued at more than $3,670. Brinton was later identified as a suspect in November following a report that they were accused of a similar incident in Minneapolis.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Joe Bonaventure mentioned the Minneapolis case and told Brinton to stay out of trouble.

On Monday, Brinton was no longer employed by the DOE, according to a statement released by the agency.