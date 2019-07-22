Receipts lead to arrest in deadly hit-and-run case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Bail was set at $100,000 for the driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead on July 6.

Mitchell Magee, 27, who identifies as a woman, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for her first appearance. She is facing charges of reckless driving and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. Her attorney requested a bail a reduced bail of $50,000 but it was denied by the judge.

Video surveillance and receipts from a store and restaurant led to the arrest of Magee.

According to the arrest report, police found the two receipts in her California registered car which was found at the scene of the deadly crash at the intersection of Flamingo and Decatur roads. The crash involved a total of seven vehicles.

According to the report, Magee’s car was traveling at 65 miles-per-hour when it entered the intersection against a red traffic light hitting a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, 59-year-old Thomas Robert Wallenta was killed.

The collision was captured by the onboard cameras of an RTC bus that was stopped at the intersection. The video also captured images of the driver leaving the scene.

Police used the information on the receipts from a grocery store and fast food restaurant to review surveillance videos from those establishments. They were able to locate a person who matched the description of the driver fleeing the scene.

Two witnesses were unable to identify Magee in a photo lineup, the report said. According to the report, police used a 2016 booking photo of Magee in which she looked different than she currently does.