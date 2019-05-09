Bail set at $100K for woman accused of killing senior citizen

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A 25-year-old Las Vegas woman is facing a murder charge in the death of a 74-year-old man who witnesses said asked her to be nice to other passengers before she shoved him and his walker off a public transit bus.

Police say Serge Fournier hit his head on a sidewalk in the March 21 incident east of downtown.

The Clark County coroner ruled Fournier’s death April 23 a homicide resulting from his injuries.

Cadesha Michelle Bishop was arrested Monday and was assigned a public defense attorney during her first court appearance on Tuesday.

She’s being held on $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 21.

A police report says bus security video recorded the incident, including Bishop walking away from the bus holding her young son’s hand.