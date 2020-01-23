Bail set at $100K for suspect in Fashion Show mall shooting

Fashion Show mall shooting suspect Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas makes his first court appearance in Las Vegas in Jan. 23, 2020.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The teen accused of shooting three people inside the Fashion Show mall Tuesday night made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas, 18, who is facing three counts of attempted murder, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court. His bail was set at $100,000 and one of the conditions is that he must wear high-level electronic monitoring.

According to police, Valenzuela-Olivas was at the mall with a friend when he got into an argument with someone else and fire a gun several times. Bullets struck the person he was arguing with as well as two other bystanders.

John Turco, the defense attorney representing Valenzuela-Olivas told the judge the shooting happened in self defense. He asked the judge to release him on his own recognizance, but the judge denied the request.

Turco denied that Valenzuela-Olivas is affiliated with a gang and described him as a good kid.

He is due back in court on Jan. 27.