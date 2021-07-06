Bail set at $100K for suspect accused of shooting police officer at Allegiant Stadium concert

LVMPD investigates a shooting at Allegiant Stadium during the Illenium concert on July 3, 2021. (Photo credit: Ana Ceballos)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bail was set at $100,000 for the San Diego man accused of struggling with a Metro police officer, grabbing the officer’s gun, shooting him and then injuring another officer in the scuffle.

Lyndon Troung, 30, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Illenium concert at the Allegiant Stadium for causing a disturbance and got into the struggle with the officers when he was being walked to a security office.

Both officers are expected to make a full recovery.

Troung, who remains hospitalized at University Medical Center, did not appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday. He was in absentia due to medical reasons.

Aside from the bail, Troung is not allowed to return to the Las Vegas resort corridor.

Troung currently faces two counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon against a police officer and resisting a public officer with a firearm.

His next court appearance is Thursday, July 8 at 8:30 a.m.