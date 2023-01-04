LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The aunt of two toddlers killed in a suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas last month had her bail reduced from $100,000 to $50,000 during a court appearance Wednesday morning.
Kaleah Manning, 25, appeared in North Las Vegas Justice Court. Following the deadly crash on Sunday, Dec. 11, police said Manning’s blood alcohol level was measured at .191, nearly twice the legal limit in Nevada.
North Las Vegas police said speeding and impairment caused Manning to lose control of the mini-van, sideswiping trees, hitting a light pole and a wall, and then crashing into a palm tree head-on. Her sister, 23-year-old Raenysa Washington, was a passenger and had her two young children in the van but neither child was in child restraints as required by Nevada law.
Rose Wilmer, 2, was decapitated in the crash and her sister Taylor Wilmer, 3, died at the hospital.
The deputy district attorney argued loudly against reducing Manning’s bail but Judge Natalie Tyrell did reduce it to $50,000 because Manning didn’t pose a flight risk and had family support. Judge Tyrell ordered that Manning would be on high-level electronic monitoring if she makes bail.
Washington, the children’s mother, posted a $25,000 bail before Christmas and wasn’t present in the courtroom. She is facing charges of child endangerment.
Attorneys told 8 News Now that Manning denies the allegations against her despite police body camera footage of the crash scene and her behind the wheel.
Manning is facing the following charges:
- Three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death
- Two counts of child abuse/neglect resulting in death
- Operating a vehicle with a suspended registration
- Two counts of operating a vehicle without child safety restraints
- No proof of insurance
- Failure to maintain a travel lane
- Two counts of child restraint violation
Manning is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m.