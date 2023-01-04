LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The aunt of two toddlers killed in a suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas last month had her bail reduced from $100,000 to $50,000 during a court appearance Wednesday morning.

Kaleah Manning appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Jan. 4, 2023. (KLAS)

Kaleah Manning, 25, appeared in North Las Vegas Justice Court. Following the deadly crash on Sunday, Dec. 11, police said Manning’s blood alcohol level was measured at .191, nearly twice the legal limit in Nevada.

North Las Vegas police said speeding and impairment caused Manning to lose control of the mini-van, sideswiping trees, hitting a light pole and a wall, and then crashing into a palm tree head-on. Her sister, 23-year-old Raenysa Washington, was a passenger and had her two young children in the van but neither child was in child restraints as required by Nevada law.

Police say two toddlers were killed in a crash on Scott Robinson Road in North Las Vegas on Dec. 11, 2022. (Credit: NLVPD)

Rose Wilmer, 2, was decapitated in the crash and her sister Taylor Wilmer, 3, died at the hospital.

The deputy district attorney argued loudly against reducing Manning’s bail but Judge Natalie Tyrell did reduce it to $50,000 because Manning didn’t pose a flight risk and had family support. Judge Tyrell ordered that Manning would be on high-level electronic monitoring if she makes bail.

Taylor and Rose Wilmer (Credit: Wilma Wilmer)

Washington, the children’s mother, posted a $25,000 bail before Christmas and wasn’t present in the courtroom. She is facing charges of child endangerment.

Kaleah Manning, 25, (left) and her sister, Raenysa Washington, 23, face charges in a suspected DUI crash that killed Washington’s two toddlers. (Credit: NLVPD)

Attorneys told 8 News Now that Manning denies the allegations against her despite police body camera footage of the crash scene and her behind the wheel.

Kaleah Shaelle Manning in the driver’s seat following a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Manning is facing the following charges:

Three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death

Two counts of child abuse/neglect resulting in death

Operating a vehicle with a suspended registration

Two counts of operating a vehicle without child safety restraints

No proof of insurance

Failure to maintain a travel lane

Two counts of child restraint violation

Manning is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m.