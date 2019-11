LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect accused of causing a deadly DUI crash on Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road was in court Tuesday. Aaron Kruse is charged with DUI and second degree murder.

Prosecutors say he caused a fiery crash that killed two people on Nov. 9.

Kruse was allegedly drunk while driving a Ford Mustang on Boulder Highway and hit a Toyota from behind.

During the hearing, the judge reduced his bail from $250,000 to $100,000. His next court appearance is Dec. 17.