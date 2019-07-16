Bail denied for woman accused of deadly hit-and-run involving nail technician

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge denied bail for Krystal Whipple who is accused of running over and killing a nail salon worker while she was allegedly trying to skip out on a $35 bill.

Whipple, 21, who is facing charges of murder, burglary, robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle, will stay behind bars until her trial which is set for April 13, 2020. She pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Surveillance video captured the unforgettable images on Dec. 29, 2018 when nail technician, Nhu (Annie) Nguyen, 51, and her boyfriend ran out of the nail salon and tried to stop Whipple from driving away. The car struck Nguyen, killing her. Police said Whipple sped off and went into hiding in Arizona prior to her arrest.

“What sets this apart is that you fled knowing that police were looking at you, to other jurisdictions, multiple jurisdictions to avoid apprehension or prosecution in the case that’s what tips things in my opinion to say people need to be held without bail,” said Judge Douglas Herndon, Eighth Judicial District Court .

Whipple requested the judge set her bail at $100,000 and grant her house arrest, but it was denied.