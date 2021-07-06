Bail denied for man facing charges in ‘execution’ killing at bar, judge said

Anthony Balderas, the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside a bar on June 27, is denied bail in a courtroom on July 6.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman said she watched the bar surveillance video that showed Anthony Balderas walk up behind 28-year-old Timothy Hartley and shoot him point blank.

She referred to the killing as “an execution” and denied bail for Balderas whose attorney had argued for a $10,000 bail and high-level electronic monitoring during Balderas’ Tuesday morning appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Balderas, 24, is facing a murder charge for a shooting that happened on Sunday, June 27 at PT’s Place near Charleston and Decatur boulevards.

According to his arrest report, he has no memory of the shooting and was “shocked” when police showed him the surveillance video of it, following his arrest.

The report detailed how Balderas, after being in the bar for a few hours, “lifted his glass as if to say cheers” to Hartley but Hartley was on the phone. Eight minutes later, Balderas, who was sitting in his chair with a pistol in his hand, got up walked toward Hartley and shot him in the back, and then calmly walked out of the bar.

Police were able to track Balderas down because he was a regular and known at the bar and he also left his debit card behind.