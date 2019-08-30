Bail denied for man accused in sledgehammer killing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge denied bail for a man accused in a deadly random sledgehammer attack on a woman. Clinton Taylor, 36, appeared in court via video conference Friday morning.

Clinton is facing a murder charge in the bludgeoning death of a woman early Thursday morning. The woman was killed at a laundromat. According to Las Vegas police, she called 911 around 5 a.m. to report a man with a sledgehammer outside the business. The operator heard screaming and the phone went dead. The woman was alone while doing her laundry at the laundromat on Rancho, near Washington Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, the woman was dead. Taylor was arrested a short distance away. Police said he had the sledgehammer and there was blood on him.