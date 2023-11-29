LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Children who have been abused, neglected, homeless, or exploited and are healing at St. Jude’s Ranch will have a brighter holiday thanks to the Badges & Bows Toy Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada Department of Corrections have joined together to help ensure the kids at St. Jude’s Ranch have a special holiday. This is the 6th year of the toy drive and the community is invited to take part by donating a new, unwrapped toy.

The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial Walmart located at 8060 W. Tropical Parkway. The toys collected from the community will be given out during a holiday party for the kids living at St. Jude’s Ranch on Friday, Dec. 8.