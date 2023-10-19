LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hit artist Bad Bunny will make stops in Las Vegas during his “Most Wanted” North American tour, a news release said Thursday.

The artist’s 31-city tour will stop for two nights in the entertainment capital of the world, at T-Mobile Arena. The shows will take place on Feb. 23 and 24. The Grammy Award winner’s tour is described as “a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hone in on the star’s trap roots, so parental discretion is advised.”

Bad Bunny’s newest album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” became the most-streamed album of any single day in 2023 upon its release, garnering 900 million streams.

Fans of Bad Bunny are asked to register ahead of the on-sale date for the Most Wanted Tour, which, according to a news release, is part of an effort to eliminate scalpers and bots and allow fans to get tickets. Fans can register until Oct. 22, when they will receive a code granting access to tickets when they go on sale on Oct. 25.

VIP packages will also be available, including premium tickets, invitations to the pre-show Bad Bunny VIP Lounge Experience, exclusive gift items, and more, according to the release. More information is available at Live Nation’s VIP Nation website.