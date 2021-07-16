Backyard pool sharing trend grows in Las Vegas thanks to ‘Swimply’ website

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you looking to make some extra cash? Why not rent out your backyard pool when you are not using it.

Dozens of homeowners are now taking part in a pool-sharing trend in our area during the pandemic and making a profit out of it. It is all thanks to a website called “Swimply.”

If you do not have your own swimming pool to beat the scorching summer heat of Las Vegas, look no further.

The website Swimply lets you dive right into a stranger’s pool for an hourly fee with a click of a button.

The concept is like renting out an Airbnb, but it is only for the pool.

“We have the waterfall. It has solar lights. it’s nice and warm,” said Jennifer Gonzalez. “Our friends and family enjoy it. We just make great memories with our kids.”

This is why Jennifer Gonzalez signed up on Swimply to let other people make new memories in a pool you don’t come across too often.

I want this pool! It’s one of the many being rented out on @swimply pic.twitter.com/xTKebGYZQx — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) July 16, 2021

Gonzalez calls this her desert oasis. She says she was skeptical at first before listing her pool on the website, but now she has the next couple of weekends booked.

“I think it is a really cool concept. If you work during the day you could rent your backyard out, you are not there anyway, why not get some extra income coming in,” Gonzalez said.

For $100 an hour you could enjoy Gonzalez’s uniquely built pool and her backyard, but this is just one of the dozens of backyard pools available to rent in Las Vegas.

The website has rates starting at $10 an hour.

Gonzalez says a lot of her renters are skipping the day clubs that many of the Las Vegas hotels have to offer.

“It is expensive, and you have a crowd of a whole bunch of people this is mostly your family events,” Gonzalez said. “We have couples just the two of them want to use our backyard.”

The website started in 2019 but quickly took off during the pandemic, with 3,000 listings across the country in the last six months. In Las Vegas, there are currently 69 listings.

The website does take 15% of every booking for insurance.