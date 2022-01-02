Backup on I-15 heading toward California following NYE holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Visitors leaving Las Vegas Sunday are dealing with yet another multi-mile traffic backup on the Nevada/California State Line on Interstate 15 near Primm.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada issued a travel alert warning following a big backup on I-15 heading south.

#FASTALERT



01/02/2022 2:00 PM



Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California

12 Mile Back-Up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 2, 2022

As of 2 p.m Sunday, RTC says it is a 12-mile backup.

The backup for drivers is regular who travel between Nevada and California.

Officials are advised travelers to carry enough food and water and make sure tires were in good condition.

In Dec, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to expand Interstate 15. The project will span a five-mile stretch between the California-Nevada state line and Barstow to ease traffic congestion during peak hours.