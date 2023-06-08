LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Chance was introduced as a mascot during the Vegas Golden Knight’s inaugural season, there were questions about whether he was a gecko, a dragon, or something else. He’s a Gila monster and native to the area.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the reptile is the only native venomous lizard found in the Southwest United States but isn’t easy to find. They tend to hide underground, are heavy, and are usually slow-moving.

When looking for a mascot, the Golden Knights wanted an animal native to the area that was unique — the Gila monster fit the bill.

Chance was given his name because Las Vegas took a chance on ice hockey in the desert, even though some didn’t think the sport would be popular with locals. It’s safe to say the team, and Chance, have some very loyal fans.

Chance has been extremely busy with the Stanley Cup playoffs. On Thursday night, He will be holding down the fort at an adult online watch party for Game 3 at Circa’s Stadium Swim.

There is also an all-ages watch party at Downtown Summerlin.

On Saturday, Chance will be stopping by watch parties in Henderson and Summerlin for Game 4.



