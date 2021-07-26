Backpacks, eye exams, and more at back-to-school event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students will be able to get some school supplies at a back-to-school event that’s taking place Monday at the Paradise Recreation Center.

There will be backpacks and various school supplies, while they last. Students will also be able to get eye exams and information about the upcoming school year as well as available community resources.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the school supplies. Paradise Recreation is located at 4775 McLeod Drive.

The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 9.