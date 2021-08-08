What you need to know: Families prepare for first day of school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday morning, Aug. 9, hundreds of thousands of Clark County School District (CCSD) students will head back to class. A majority of them are registered for in-person learning.

While it’s exciting to get back to learning inside the classroom, it’s important for every student to remember to wear a mask.

They are required for all students and staff while indoors and on school district buses. CCSD says mask exemptions can be made if a student has a medical or developmental condition. A special meeting will be held before that happens.

Due to distance learning last year, this school year will mark the first time some kids have ever been inside a classroom.

One local mother says it will be an adjustment for her youngest son.

“Since he did Kindergarten on the computer, he thought it was fun and everything. But now he’s going in person, he’s like having doubts but he’ll think it’s fun because he’s going with his brother,” said Shandise Davis.

Davis added that she’s making sure her sons have their masks and sanitizers with them all day long.

CCSD is also asking parents to check in with their kids every morning to monitor any symptoms of COVID-19. If a student does have to stay home, the school district will make sure they can still learn from there.

Davis says she is also preparing for back-to-school traffic Monday morning.

CCSD is encouraging parents of kids who take the bus to download the “Onboard Bus App.” It allows parents to track where the bus is and see all of the pickup and drop-off locations.

For more back-to-school information from CCSD, click here.