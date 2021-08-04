Valley law enforcement cracks down on speeders in school zones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers are reminded to be careful in school zones as students head back to class. To drive this home, the valley’s police departments held a pedestrian enforcement exercise near Rancho High School Wednesday.

A lot of time has passed since kids have been around school campuses, and police say drivers and pedestrians have picked up bad habits over the last year.

“So far this year, we’ve had 38 fatalities for pedestrians, and these are people who are just out walking, riding their bikes,” revealed Lt. Bryan Zink of the Clark County School District Police Department. “We just really need to remind everybody to slow down and pay attention. And to the pedestrians out there also, we always like to stress use the crosswalks. They are here for a reason.”

Authorities reported the following enforcement numbers:

62 stops

60 citations issued

They also clocked one car going 67 mph in a 35-mph zone.