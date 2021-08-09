Many charter school students return to class

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Along with more than 300,000 CCSD students, some charter school students are also heading back to class on Monday.

This “new normal” in an extended pandemic includes many health measures to help keep kids safe.

The Legacy Traditional School in North Las Vegas, a nonprofit network of tuition-free, A-rated public schools, has implemented ways to protect students as they return to the classroom full time.

“We have some really strict guidelines in terms of ensuring our safety and our health on campus,” said Nathalie Burgess, the leadership coach at Legacy. “Our teachers and students are constantly washing hands, wearing masks and we have all those procedures in place so we can focus on school.”

This year, all the students at Legacy Traditional have free breakfast and lunch. There’s also more extracurricular activities available to students this year.

“We have a really strong music program on our campuses and we couldn’t really do a lot of that last year… we’re really excited to get back to normal,” she said.

To learn more about LTS, click HERE.