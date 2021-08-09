Faith Lutheran to kick off 2021-22 school year with record numbers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Faith Lutheran Middle and High schools will kick off their 2021-22 school year with a record 2,000 students on Aug. 10. The school says students’ mental health and learning will be faculty and staff’s primary focus.

To address mental health, Faith Lutheran has a three-tiered emotional health plan, first introduced during the 2020-21 year. This plan includes staff training, mental-health surveys, suicide screening, needs assessment and on- and off-campus counseling.

“The counseling team at Faith Lutheran has always done an extraordinary job in providing quality help to students in need of mental health support,” said Dr. Steve Buuck, CEO of Faith Lutheran, in a news release. “The pandemic has been mentally and emotionally difficult on all of us, so we are ramping up our efforts to serve even more students and their families through the CRUSADER Mindset program.”

That program has been a mainstay for the school’s athletes for four years, taught by Mark Cheney, Faith Lutheran’s director of mental performance. It stands for:

Confident

Resilient

Unselfish

Strong

Adaptable

Disciplined

Enthusiastic

Relentless

Other mental health initiatives at the school include Coffee with the Counselor sessions, partnering with local therapists in its referral network and bringing Esther the Comfort Dog on campus.

Students can also look forward to some exciting opportunities, with the beginning of construction on a $1.1 million classroom for Faith Lutheran’s upcoming Flight Academy program and the $3.4 million Peccole Shuirman Tennis Complex.