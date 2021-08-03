Back to School Resources: Everything for your family’s supplies, transportation, food needs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The start of the school year is just around the corner. 8 News Now has rounded up the latest information to help you prepare for the big day.

From where to get school supplies to transportation guides, a list of helpful links is provided below.

School supply resources:

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s 2021 Back to School initiative –

The event is designed for families in need of some assistance as they prepare to head back to class.

About 11,000 backpacks will be distributed to kids at 11 locations.

Some of the distribution sites will offer vaccinations.

The days and times are listed below.

Aug. 5, 4-7 p.m.: Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (backpack and vaccine)

Aug. 6, 5-7 p.m.: Stupak Park, 300 W. Boston Ave. (backpack only)

The Salvation Army 2021 Back to school assistance application –

Offer includes assistance and case management for low-income individuals and families in need, for more information click here.

Henderson Equality Center Back to school “Bookbag giveaway”

Saturday, Aug. 7, 9:00 a.m. – 1: 00 p.m.

Henderson Equality Ctr., 1490 W. Sunset Rd., Suite 120

Indian Education department Back to school drive-thru fair –

Indian Education Department will distribute school supplies on a first-come first-served basis to K-12 Title VI and Johnson O’Malley American Indian students enrolled at a CCSD school or a CCSD sponsored charter school.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., to register click here.

Transportation resources:

Clark County School district bus information

The district offers bus transportation for general education students who live two miles or more from their zoned schools.

Check bus eligibility for students and bus stop information by clicking here.

Transportation information for Magnet, CTA, or Select schools can be found here.

Bus route information is also available on Infinite Campus.

RTC discounted student passes

Reduced Fare for Students (K-12)

Student passengers are required to present their RTC issued reduced fare I.D. card or current school student I.D. card when purchasing and using a reduced fare pass.

Exclusive NSHE College Transit Pass Partnership for Students and Faculty

The RTC has exclusive partnerships with local NSHE accredited colleges for discounted monthly and semester passes. This partnership allows active college students and faculty to purchase passes on campus or at the RTC Administration Building.

For more information on the RTC discounted passes click here.

Free school meals:

CCSD received updated waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture

(USDA) and will now be able to provide free school meals to all children 2-18 years

of age through the 2021-2022 school year. Meals will be distributed under the Seamless

Summer Option (SSO) guidelines outlined by the USDA.

School menu information

Student meal account information

CCSD Food distribution locations –

For a list of daily food distribution sites through Aug. 6, click here .

Safekey information:

The program is available for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, and it provides students with the opportunity to “learn beyond the bell.”

There is an annual $20 registration fee per participant per account for these programs. The daily cost is $7 for before-school attendance and $10 for after-school. Safekey accepts employer child care reimbursement forms as well as third-party subsidy certificates from the following organizations: Desert Regional Center, East Valley Family Services, Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada, Inc., and the Las Vegas Urban League.

Cash, check and money order payments can be made at the city of Las Vegas Customer Care Center located at 500 S. Main St. Customer Care Center walk-in hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Registration and payments can be completed online at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/Safekey.

In Henderson, parents can register online or in-person at Black Mountain Recreation Center, Henderson Multigenerational Center, or Whitney Ranch Recreation Center from 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 6.

For more information, contact the Safekey office at 702-229-KIDS (5437) or visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/safekey or cityofhenderson.com