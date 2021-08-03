8 on Your Side: Tips to send your kids back to school in style and on budget

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The back-to-school shopping frenzy is in full swing! 8 News Now caught up with mom of two and money expert Andrea Woroch, who offered some great tips to get your kids back to the classroom in style without sacrificing your budget.

“Before you even go shopping, take a minute, step back, think about what items you may have left over from the last year,” she suggested, “a school backpack that hardly got used, perfectly good for this year. If they fight you for a new one, just explain the money saved could go to that new laptop or name-brand sneaker. One way to win the fight.”

After shopping at home first, the next tip is to swap instead of buy.

Trade your kids’ clothing at The Swoondle Society, join a buy-nothing group for families on Facebook or start one for your area. For teen fashion, head to your local consignment store or check out sites like Poshmark and thredUP.

You can even find refurbished tablets and laptops to help you save on school tech needs. Before buying, though, review warranty details and return policies.