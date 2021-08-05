2,000 backpacks, dental, vision screenings at free back-to-school fair at Walnut Recreation Center until 7 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new school year is right around the corner, and many families are still scrambling to get their kids ready for class. Local leaders are stepping in to help with a special back-to-school fair Thursday evening.

County Commissioner William McCurdy is giving out 2,000 free backpacks, as well as offering dental and vision screenings, along with COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older.

Here’s a look at the fair itself! Kids are already lining up for those free backpacks.



The event runs until 7 tonight here at Walnut Community Center. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/gTD9CcQQFv — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) August 5, 2021

Thirty local organizations are also taking part, including Metro and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Organizers say this is a great way to get our community’s kids ready for class and keep them healthy.

“It is very important. Here on this side of District B, on the east side of District B, we have a very transient neighborhood,” said Anthony Manor, chief of staff for McCurdy. “We have people who are in need of help. You can see all of the kids, and we want to get them ready for school on that first day of school and very well prepared.”

The giveaways are first-come, first-served, and they will only continue until supplies run out.

If you’d like to attend the event, it will last until 7 p.m. at Walnut Recreation Center near Cheyenne and Las Vegas Boulevard. No pre-registration is required.